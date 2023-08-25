The Tribune School, Chandigarh

Students of the school participated in the first BS Sidhu Memorial Photography competition, organised by Saupin’s School, Sector-32, Chandigarh. Leisha of Class X of the school secured the third position in the competition. Leisha was given due acknowledgement in the Independence Day celebration function and was awarded a certificate of appreciation and a cash award.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world
Pak media gives wide coverage; ex-minister calls it ‘great m...
PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on more efforts for LAC pullback
On BRICS sidelines, bring up delay in border resolution
Donald Trump returns to social media site X with mug shot post
With his post, an appeal for donations, Trump reclaims direc...
BRICS to welcome 6 more members
Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia will joi...