Workshop on entrepreneurship opportunities at Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi

The school held a dynamic workshop on start-up and entrepreneurship opportunities for students, featuring Dr Thakur Sudesh Kumar Raunija from the ISRO, who was promoted and designated as Head at Semi-Conductor Laboratory of Department of Space to lead VLSI and MEMS fabrication. The event, held in the school auditorium, aimed to ignite young minds and inspire them for future endeavours in space science and technology. Dr Raunija, an esteemed scientist and IIT-Delhi alumnus, captivated the audience with his insights into innovation and determination. His presence, alongside school president Surender Singh Virdi, vice-president Amritpal Singh, Manager Gurjeet Singh, Baljeet Singh Walia, Rajiv Gandhi, Amritpal Singh Modi and Harpreet Singh added immense value to the workshop. In her address to the gathering, Principal Kavita Atri expressed gratitude to the guests and participants for their contributions. In the end, Dr Sudesh Thakur was honoured with a token of gratitude by all management members and principal.

