Twitter launches new $5K per month Application Programming Interface tier for start-ups

IANS

New Delhi, May 26

Elon Musk-run Twitter has launched a new API (Application Programming Interface) tier called -- "Twitter API Pro" for start-ups that costs $5,000 per month.

With the tier, developers will be able to fetch one million tweets per month, post 3,00,000 tweets per month, and gets access to the full archive search endpoint.

"Today we are launching our new access tier, Twitter API Pro," Twitter Dev tweeted on Thursday.

"Experiment, build, and scale your business with 1M Tweets per month, including our powerful real-time Filtered/Stream and Full Archive Search endpoints," it added.

Several users expressed their thoughts on this development on Twitter.

"That's cool, but you already killed most Twitter apps by now. And 5K is still too much for most of us. A 1K plan could make sense... but then again it's too late," a user commented.

"5k is like half of our monthly budget as a start-up... quite out of touch pricing," another user said.

Moreover, one more user mentioned, "No developer will ever trust Twitter again".

In March, Twitter launched its new paid API platform with free, basic, and enterprise access tiers.

These three levels include a basic 'free' level primarily intended for content posting bots, a $100 per month 'basic' level, and an expensive 'enterprise' level.