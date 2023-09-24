Ind vs Aus: Shubman Gill, Iyer hit fine half-centuries as play resumes after short rain delay

PTI

Indore, September 24

India batters Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer hit fine half-centuries as the play resumed after a short rain delay during the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia, here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad got out for 8 in the fourth over.

Earlier, trailing 0-1 in the series, Australia opted to field.

India made one change bringing in Prasidh Krishna in place of Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia rested regular skipper Pat Cummins along with Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis.

Josh Hazlewood and Alex Carey were brought in along with debutant Spencer Johnson.

Teams

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c/wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith ©, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood and Spencer Johnson.

