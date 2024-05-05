After Alcaraz, Sinner opts out of Rome Masters

Madrid, May 4

Jannik Sinner has been forced to withdraw from the Masters 1000 event in Rome next week due to a hip injury he suffered at the Madrid Open, the world No. 2 said today, hampering his preparations for the French Open.

Sinner pulled out before his quarterfinal against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in Madrid and the 22-year-old Italian said he was heartbroken to take the decision to skip his home tournament which runs from May 8-19.

“It is not easy to write this message but after talking again with doctors and specialists about my hip problems I have to announce that I will unfortunately not be able to play in Rome,” Sinner wrote on social media platform X. “I was looking forward to playing at home in front of the Italian public.”

Sinner is the second major loss for the tournament in Rome after Spain’s world No. 3 and claycourt specialist Carlos Alcaraz withdrew as he recovers from an arm injury. — Reuters

#French Open #Grand Slam Tournament #Tennis