Asian c’ships: Paddlers blanked, sign off with bronze

Pyeongchang (S Korea), Sep 6
The Indian men’s table tennis team signed off with a bronze medal after going down 0-3 to Chinese Taipei in their Asian Championships semifinal here today.
In a disappointing display, both Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan surrendered meekly to their higher-ranked opponents before Harmeet Desai showed some fight.
Sharath was handed a 6-11 6-11 9-11 defeat by world No. 26 Chuang Chih-Yuan, while Sathiyan went down 5-11 6-11 10-12 to world No. 7 Lin Yun-Ju as the third-seeded Indian team trailed 0-2.
Playing to stay alive in the tie, Harmeet, the country’s highest-ranked player at 63, gave India some hope as he took a game off Kao Cheng-Jui. But the world No. 33 sealed the tie for the second-seeded Chinese Taipei with an 11-6 11-7 7-11 11-9 win.
