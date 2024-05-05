Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing: Boxers confirm 43 medals

Astana
Akash Gorkha, Vishvanath Suresh, Nikhil and Preet Malik advanced to the U-22 men’s finals as Indian boxers confirmed an unprecedented 43 medals across categories at the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships here today. The youth finals will have 14 Indian pugilists with seven each in both men’s and women’s category fighting for the gold.
Ranchi
3rd straight win for Haryana in National Hockey League
Haryana and Madhya Pradesh beat Bengal and Maharashtra, respectively, at the National Women’s Hockey League today.
While Haryana defeated Bengal 4-3 in a thriller to register their third consecutive win, Madhya Pradesh got the better of Maharashtra in a 2-1 win.
BERLIN
IOC bans senior member Sheikh Ahmad for 15 years
The International Olympic Committee has suspended former Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad of Kuwait for 15 years after his conviction for forgery was upheld on appeal this year at a Swiss criminal appeals court.
Ipswich
Ipswich Town back in EPL for first time since 2002
Ipswich Town will play in the Premier League for the first time since 2002 after securing the second automatic promotion spot from the second-tier Championship. Ipswich beat Huddersfield 2-0 to finish as the runners-up behind champions Leicester. Agencies
