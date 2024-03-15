Atletico in safe hands of Oblak

Madrid, March 14

With tears in his eyes, Diego Simeone stared at the Atletico Madrid fans celebrating in the Metropolitano Stadium stands.

13 Inter arrived on the back of a 13-game winning streak. They hadn’t lost in 15 consecutive games in all competitions and had won all of their matches in 2024

Minutes earlier, the coach was pacing back and forth by the sideline, unable to watch the tense penalty shootout that ended with Atletico triumphing over Inter Milan and advancing to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Jan Oblak made two saves and Lautaro Martinez sent his shot over the crossbar as Atletico defeated Inter 3-2 on penalties after scoring a late winner in regulation on Wednesday.

“It was moving,” Simeone said. “I’m happy for the players and for the fans. We are among the best eight teams in Europe again. That tells a lot about this club.”

Oblak saved the penalties by Alexis Sanchez and Davy Klaassen before Martinez missed the final kick for last year’s runners-up in the European competition.

Sancho, Reus on target

Dortmund: Jadon Sancho scored early and Marco Reus netted late to send Borussia Dortmund to the quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

Sancho scored in the third minute and Reus sealed the win in the fifth minute of stoppage time to complete Dortmund’s 3-1 win on aggregate. — AP