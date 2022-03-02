Been there, not done that: The cup that eludes Raj & Co

PTI

Rangiora (New Zealand), Mar 1

Captaining the Indian women’s team in the upcoming World Cup after first featuring in the showpiece 22 years ago, Mithali Raj feels her career has come full circle with only the dream of holding the “elusive” trophy remaining unfulfilled.

Raj was a part of the Indian team that played in the 2000 World Cup in New Zealand and more than two decades later, she is returning to the same country, this time as the captain.

In between, she had also endured the heartbreak of losing in the summit clash to England in 2017, besides being a member of the team that ended second in 2005.

“I have come a long way from the 2000 World Cup, that also in New Zealand. I missed (matches of) that World Cup because of typhoid and here I am. It has come full circle and I am looking forward to finishing the journey,” Raj said in a video posted by the ICC.

India had lost the recent ODI series to New Zealand 1-4 but the team was able to post 250-plus scores consistently. Raj said the side was looking to do better during the March 4 to April 3 World Cup. “Yes, there was a bit of concern during the South Africa and England tour. By the Australia and New Zealand series, the team has come around well to score above 250 consistently. We look forward to doing the same, probably much better,” she added. —