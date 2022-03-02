Been there, not done that: The cup that eludes Raj & Co

Rangiora (New Zealand), Mar 1
Captaining the Indian women’s team in the upcoming World Cup after first featuring in the showpiece 22 years ago, Mithali Raj feels her career has come full circle with only the dream of holding the “elusive” trophy remaining unfulfilled.
I have come a long way from the 2000 World Cup, also in New Zealand...looking forward to finishing the journey and give the Indian team the opportunity to get a hand on that elusive cup —Mithali Raj, India captain
Raj was a part of the Indian team that played in the 2000 World Cup in New Zealand and more than two decades later, she is returning to the same country, this time as the captain.
In between, she had also endured the heartbreak of losing in the summit clash to England in 2017, besides being a member of the team that ended second in 2005.
“I have come a long way from the 2000 World Cup, that also in New Zealand. I missed (matches of) that World Cup because of typhoid and here I am. It has come full circle and I am looking forward to finishing the journey,” Raj said in a video posted by the ICC.
India had lost the recent ODI series to New Zealand 1-4 but the team was able to post 250-plus scores consistently. Raj said the side was looking to do better during the March 4 to April 3 World Cup. “Yes, there was a bit of concern during the South Africa and England tour. By the Australia and New Zealand series, the team has come around well to score above 250 consistently. We look forward to doing the same, probably much better,” she added. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address
Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...
First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today
IAF's C-17 aircraft can ferry over 400 individuals in one so...
Karnataka student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...
Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food
Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it