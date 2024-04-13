DC Jake it up: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav steer Delhi Capitals to their second win of season

Lucknow, April 12

Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk announced himself with a belligerent half-century on his IPL debut after spinner Kuldeep Yadav dazzled with the ball as Delhi Capitals recorded a morale-boosting six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants here today.

Ayush Badoni (55 not out off 35 balls) smashed a quick-fire unbeaten half-century to help LSG recover to a respectable 167/7 after Kuldeep (3/20) sizzled with a three-wicket haul.

Fraser-McGurk (55 off 35 balls) and skipper Rishabh Pant (41) struck a 77-run partnership to take the match away from the hosts and secure DC’s second win of the season.

The 22-year-old Australian, known for his aggressive approach, smoked a length delivery off Yash Thakur over deep midwicket to get his first-ever runs in the IPL. He followed that with another six in the next over.

Prithvi Shaw (32) was looking in good nick but Ravi Bishnoi made an instant impact, getting rid of the opener as DC fell to 63/2. The LSG bowlers were able to dominate the visitors for some time as Fraser-McGurk also struggled to find the boundaries.

But Pant hoisted the ball over Bishnoi’s head for a straight six to not only reach the 3,000-run milestone in the IPL but also collected DC’s first boundary in 29 deliveries in the 11th over.

The wicketkeeper-batter gave a glimpse of his vintage self, playing some audacious shots, including a reverse scoop off Marcus Stoinis.

Earlier, returning to the side after missing three matches due to a groin niggle, Kuldeep picked three wickets while giving away 20 runs and conceding no boundaries in his quota of four overs. His victims skipper KL Rahul (39), Marcus Stoinis (8) and the dangerous Nicholas Pooran (0).— PTI

Brief scores

LSG: 167/7 in 20 overs (Badoni 55*, Rahul 39; Kuldeep 3/20, Khaleel 2/41) vs DC: 170/4 in 18.1 overs (Fraser-McGurk 55, Pant 41, Bishnoi 2/25)

Thursday’s result

RCB: 196/8 in 20 overs (du Plessis 61, Patidar 50, Karthik 53*; Bumrah 5/21) vs MI: 199/3 in 15.3 overs (Kishan 69, Suryakumar 52; Jacks 1/22)

