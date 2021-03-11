Covid-hit Delhi Capitals demolish Punjab Kings for 9-wicket victory

PTI

Navi Mumbai, April 20

Delhi Capitals showed remarkable resilience to overcome a Covid crisis in their camp and hand Punjab Kings a nine-wicket thrashing in the Indian Premier League here today.

Delhi had a chaotic build-up to the game with a sixth Covid positive case — wicket-keeper Tim Seifert — being reported on the morning of the game. The match, which was shifted here from Pune, was given a go-ahead just an hour before the start of play.

Despite the distractions, Delhi dished out a clinical bowling display to bowl out Punjab Kings for a below-par 115. The spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav (2/24), Axar Patel (2/10) and Lalit Yadav (2/11) did the bulk of the damage. Pacer Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) also took two wickets.

Prithvi Shaw (41 off 20) and David Warner (60 not out off 30 balls) then got Delhi off to a flying start. Their 83-run partnership off 39 balls ensured Delhi cantered to victory in 10.3 overs, giving a big boost to their net run-rate. It was Delhi’s third win in six games. Punjab suffered their fourth loss in seven games.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings: 115 all out in 20 overs (Jitesh 32; Axar 2/10, Khaleel 2/21, Kuldeep 2/24); Delhi Capitals: 119/1 in 10.3 overs (Warner 60*, Shaw 41). —

#Cricket #delhi capitals #punjab kings