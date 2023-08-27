 Golf roundup: Back nine show lands Avani Prashanth title : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Golf roundup: Back nine show lands Avani Prashanth title

Golf roundup: Back nine show lands Avani Prashanth title

Golf roundup: Back nine show lands Avani Prashanth title

Avani Prashanth came up with four birdies and an eagle in the last seven holes to win the Ahlsell Final. LET Access series



PTI

Hoor (Sweden), August 26

Amateur golfer Avani Prashanth became the third Indian woman to triumph in Europe this year as she produced a stunning back nine to win the Ahlsell Final here.

Avani came up with four birdies and an eagle in the last seven holes to win on the Ladies European Tour’s Access Series (LETAS) on Friday. It is the first by an Indian woman, though Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar have won the main Ladies European Tour earlier this season.

The 16-year-old Avani, who shot 72-71 in the first two rounds, was tied-9th after 36 holes. In the final round, she had a rough start with bogeys on the first and fourth holes. She made up for it with birdies on the fifth and eighth. She was even for the round after 11 holes and a top-10 finish was very much on the cards. She then exploded with a bunch of birdies and an eagle on the back nine.

“It is surreal winning this week, after my rocky start to finish 5-under par is great and this is my first professional win on international soil,” Avani said.

Bhullar rises to T-11

St Andrews: Gaganjeet Bhullar turned in a super round of 5-under 67 which took him to tied-11th on the second day of the St Andrews Bay Championship. At 7-under, Anirban Lahiri (66-71) has dropped to T-15 from T-1st along with Veer Ahlawat (66-71).

#Europe

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Student beaten up by teacher, principal for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on classroom board in Kathua of J-K

2
Punjab

3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat

3
Entertainment

Have Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora parted ways? Reports suggest so

4
Nation

Pakistan terms Chandrayaan-3 success as 'great scientific achievement'

5
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

6
Nation

Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher booked under bailable charges in slap video case; Opposition slams BJP over 'hate politics'

7
India

Chandrayaan-3: New video shows Pragyan rover roaming around 'Shiv Shakti' point to unravel lunar secrets

8
Punjab

ED freezes Rs 6 crore assets after raids against Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in money-laundering probe

9
Punjab

Birthday party row: Captured in video, two DSPs shifted, gangster Bori nabbed

10
Diaspora

Vivek Ramaswamy hints at joining Donald Trump as his running mate in next year's presidential polls

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Top News

Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit

Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit

Did Haryana, Manipur Governors grill BJP govts on Nuh, ethni...

Gunman kills three Black people, himself in 'racially motivated' shooting at Florida store

Gunman kills three Black people, himself in 'racially motivated' shooting at Florida store

The shooting happened just before 2 pm at a Dollar General n...

‘Shiv Shakti’ & ‘Tiranga’: PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

Announces Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports

Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports

Move seen as attempt to check rising prices


Cities

View All

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Patients suffer as ayurvedic wing at hospital lies closed

Amritsar MC removes encroachments from Heritage Street

9 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases in Amritsar dist

Tardy pace of Amritsar-Ferozepur rail track work irks businessmen

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Encroachment at Panchkula park raises eyebrows

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

PGI to lead effort to promote oral health in Chandigarh schools

4,652 Chandigarh vendors got loan under PM scheme

PM seeks Delhiites’ cooperation for G20 leaders’ summit in Sept

PM seeks Delhiites’ cooperation for G20 leaders’ summit in Sept

Panel at officer’s hometown to verify OBC certificate

Zoo celebrates first birthday of tiger cubs

Spouse chops off CRPF woman’s hand in Delhi

Schoolkid among two injured in knife attack

Tractor-trailer driver dies in road mishap

Tractor-trailer driver dies in road mishap

Four arrested for kidnapping, attacking man, live-in partner

Suicide by brothers: Activist visits family, seeks justice

Stray dogs keep residents in fear

Short circuit claims life, triggers fire

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Decreasing sunshine hours spell trouble for state: Research

Kin of man swept away into Pak allege no help from authorities

Worker falls off 15th floor, dies

Khanna cops crack blind robbery case, arrest three suspects

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate: Mohali Yadavindra Public School pips Patiala team

Seminar dwells on prevention, control of stubble burning

Federation supports J&K engineers’ stir

Orientation programme