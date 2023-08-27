Golf roundup: Back nine show lands Avani Prashanth title

PTI

Hoor (Sweden), August 26

Amateur golfer Avani Prashanth became the third Indian woman to triumph in Europe this year as she produced a stunning back nine to win the Ahlsell Final here.

Avani came up with four birdies and an eagle in the last seven holes to win on the Ladies European Tour’s Access Series (LETAS) on Friday. It is the first by an Indian woman, though Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar have won the main Ladies European Tour earlier this season.

The 16-year-old Avani, who shot 72-71 in the first two rounds, was tied-9th after 36 holes. In the final round, she had a rough start with bogeys on the first and fourth holes. She made up for it with birdies on the fifth and eighth. She was even for the round after 11 holes and a top-10 finish was very much on the cards. She then exploded with a bunch of birdies and an eagle on the back nine.

“It is surreal winning this week, after my rocky start to finish 5-under par is great and this is my first professional win on international soil,” Avani said.

Bhullar rises to T-11

St Andrews: Gaganjeet Bhullar turned in a super round of 5-under 67 which took him to tied-11th on the second day of the St Andrews Bay Championship. At 7-under, Anirban Lahiri (66-71) has dropped to T-15 from T-1st along with Veer Ahlawat (66-71).

