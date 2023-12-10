Indian women earn consolation five-wicket win in final T20I, England claim series 2-1

PTI

Mumbai, December 10

Smriti Mandhana scored a scratchy run-a-ball 48 but that was enough to earn India a consolation five-wicket win against England in the third and final women’s T20 International here on Sunday.

England won the three-match series 2-1. England made 126 all out and India replied with 130 for 5.

Batting first, captain Heather Knight’s 52 ensured a modest 126 for England with spinners—left-arm orthodox Saika Ishaque and off-break specialist Shreyanka Patil—scalping three wickets each.

For India, Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues (29 off 33 balls) added 57 for the second wicket. Mandhana hit five fours and two sixes.

Brief scores: England: 126 all out in 20 overs (Heather Knight 52; Shreyanka Patil 3 for 19, Saika Ishaque 3 for 22)

India women 130/5 in 19 overs (Smriti Mandhana 48, Jemimah Rodrigues 29, Amanjot Kaur 13 not out).

#Cricket #England #Mumbai