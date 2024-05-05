Jaiswal trusted process when form deserted him

PTI

New Delhi, May 4

Young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal says he focussed on the process and surrounded himself with people who gave him the right advice after the first phase of the IPL when big knocks weren’t coming from his bat.

There were speculations if the opener would be able to make it to the T20 World Cup-bound team but in his last three games for Rajasthan Royals, he scored an unbeaten 104, 24 and 67 after totalling only 121 runs in seven games at the halfway stage.

“I keep a lot of focus on my process and I try my best in the practice sessions and surround myself with right kind of people and keep working hard,” Jaiswal said during a promotional event.

RR are all but through to the playoffs with 16 points from 10 games and Jaiswal wants his team to maintain the momentum.

Asked about RR’s preparation, Jaiswal replied: “It’s going great right now. I hope we can continue with the momentum, prepare well and keep focusing on the process for upcoming matches.”

One of the biggest benefits of playing in the IPL, according to Jaiswal, is the familiarity with opposition, which helps in doing a proper homework before the T20 World Cup in the Americas.

“We are going to benefit a lot. We are playing with the same players in the IPL and we know them and we can prepare well for it,” said the stylish southpaw, who has already played 17 T20Is for India.

