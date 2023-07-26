Katie Ledecky sets pool on fire yet again

FUKUOKA (Japan), July 25

Katie Ledecky of the United States eased to her 20th gold medal overall at the World Aquatics Championships, powering to a fifth women’s 1,500 metres freestyle title after Matthew Richards led a British one-two in the men’s 200m freestyle today.

Britain’s Matthew Richards won the 200m freestyle gold.

Seven-time Olympics champion Ledecky went into the race as the firm favourite going over 13 seconds quicker than Italy’s Simona Quadarella — the next best — in the heats and was under her world record time after a blistering start to the final.

But Ledecky’s pace dropped slightly after she took a huge lead and the 26-year-old touched the pad in 15 minutes, 26.27 seconds to finish 17.04 seconds faster than Quadarella who settled for silver while China’s Li Bingjie took bronze.

Richards finished strongly to win gold ahead of compatriot Tom Dean in his freestyle event with a time of 1:44.30, while David Popovici was left stunned having been tipped to dominate the event heading into next year’s Paris Olympics. “I’m pretty tired. It was a hell of a race,” Richards said. — Reuters

#England #Japan #United States of America USA