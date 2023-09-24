Manika Batra’s defeat in decider spells Indian women’s table tennis team’s ouster from Asian Games

Hangzhou, September 24
Star Indian paddler Manika Batra lost both her matches, including the deciding fifth singles, as the Indian women’s table tennis team was eliminated from the Asian Games following their 2-3 defeat against Thailand in the pre-quarterfinals here on Sunday.
World No. 39 Batra first lost the opening match to 104th-ranked Thai player Orawan Paranang 0-3, with the Thai player dominating the proceeding for a 11-7, 11-1, 13-11 win in just 25 minutes.
But 26-year-old Ayhika Mukherjee brought India on an even keel, winning the second game 3-1, defeating a much higher-ranked Suthasini Sawettabut 18-16, 11-7, 13-15, 11-9.
Sutirtha Mukherjee then defeated Tamolwan Khetkhuan 3-2 (11-1, 9-11, 3-11, 11-7, 11-7) to give India a 2-1 lead before Paranang overcame a gritty Ayhika 3-2 (10-12, 11-4, 5-11, 11-4, 11-3) to keep her team’s team’s hopes alive.
In the decider, Suthasini made up for her earlier defeat by beating Batra 3-1 (10-12, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6) to take her team into the quarterfinals.
Thailand will play North Korea on Sunday for a place in the semifinals.
