Sabalenka stunned, Gauff has a happy b’day

Indian Wells, March 14

American Emma Navarro stunned world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 3-6 6-2 to record the biggest win of her career and reach the Indian Wells quarterfinals for the first time on Wednesday while Coco Gauff celebrated her birthday by advancing with ease.

Navarro, seeded 23rd, broke the hard-hitting Belarusian for a fourth time on match point to book a quarterfinals clash with ninth seed Maria Sakkari of Greece. Sakkari, the 2022 runner-up, beat Frenchwoman Diane Parry 6-2 3-6 6-3.

Gauff dominated Elise Mertens to win 6-0 6-2 on her 20th birthday and book her spot. Third seed Gauff saw her section of the draw open up after Sabalenka’s defeat and will play unseeded Yuan Yue of China, who beat Russian 11th seed Daria Kasatkina 4-6 6-4 6-3. — Reuters

