'Heart-stopping moment': Anushka Sharma's epic reaction as Virat Kohli narrowly escapes run out from David Miller

Chandigarh, May 5

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their third consecutive win, overcoming last year’s runners-up, Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match on Saturday in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli, who kept the team in the fight, narrowly escaped a run-out on the very first ball he faced. It was Gujarat Titans’ David Miller who did brilliant fielding and threw the ball towards the keeper’s end. Virat lost his bat and wasn’t even in the frame when the ball passed the stumps.

Anushka Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli survived a run out. pic.twitter.com/BcSl7kUE8L — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 4, 2024

His wife, Anushka Sharma, captured by the cameras, mirrored the collective tension of the RCB fans in the stands during this 'heart-stopping moment'.

