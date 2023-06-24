Viral video: African-American singer Mary Millben sings Indian national anthem, seeks PM Modi's blessings by touching his feet

ANI

Washington, June 24

Mary Millben, a prominent African-American actress and singer, gave everyone goosebumps by singing India's national anthem at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community.

After singing 'Jana gana mana', Mary greeted PM Modi and sought his blessings by touching his feet.

US Singer Mary Millben touches @narendramodi Ji feet after singing National anthem pic.twitter.com/o4BsPPo9dD — Tejinder Pall Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) June 24, 2023

This particular moment has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Mary also expressed her admiration for PM Modi.

"I am so honoured to be here. The PM is such a wonderful and kind man. It was an honour to be a part of his state visit this week. I loved hearing the crowd sing the National Anthem. You could hear the passion in all of their voices. True honour to be here tonight," she said.

Recently, Mary performed yoga with PM Modi on International Yoga Day at the UN headquarters.