India-Pakistan cricket clash: 250 biryanis ordered per minute on Swiggy

IANS

New Delhi, October 14

Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Saturday said it received orders for more than 250 biryanis per minute as millions glued to their TV sets on Saturday to watch the thrilling action between India and Pakistan during the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup group match.

Swiggy saw 250 biryanis being ordered per minute since the match started.

"One household in Chandigarh ordered 70 biryanis in one-go; it seems they were already celebrating," said the company.

Additionally, Indians also ordered over 1 lakh cold drinks during the match.

“10,916 and 8,504 units of blue lay's (chips) and green lay's were ordered respectively today. Of course blue is winning here as well,” Swiggy posted on X.

The company further added: “3,509 condoms ordered, some players are playing off the pitch today”.

India bowled out Pakistan for just 191 in the highly-anticipated clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in front of more than 1,00,000 fans, and then, easily cruised to a seven-wicket victory.

Bowling first on a slow pitch with variable bounce, India were on the backfoot as Pakistan were cruising at 155-2 with captain Babar Azam getting his fifty and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan nearing his half-century.

But Azam falling to Mohammed Siraj sparked a Pakistan batting implosion as they lost eight wickets for just 36 runs in their next 13 overs, ending up at 191 in 42.5 overs. Such was the innings that no batter was able to hit a six and Nasser Hussain on air said "a collapse only Pakistan team can manufacture".

#Cricket #Pakistan