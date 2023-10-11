ODI World Cup: Rohit Sharma surpasses Gayle, becomes most six-hitting batter in International cricket

IANS
New Delhi, October 11
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in a sparkling inning against Afghanistan becomes the highest six-hitting (554*) batter in International cricket here on Wednesday.
Rohit Sharma went on to break Chris Gayle's record (553) for most sixes in International cricket. West Indies powerhouse Chris Gayle had amassed a haul of 553 sixes (551 innings), which Rohit surpassed in just 473 innings.
Rohit has 295 sixes in ODIs, 77 in Tests, and 182 in T20Is.
Rohit is also the third-leading six-hitter among Indians in Test cricket with 77 sixes, only behind Virender Sehwag (91) and MS Dhoni (78).
Earlier, Rohit Sharma equalled the record for the joint-fastest batter with David Warner to 1000 runs (19 innings) in World Cups against Afghanistan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: MEA sets up round-the-clock control room in Delhi, emergency helplines in Tel Aviv and Ramallah
In a recorded message, India’s Ambassador says ‘embassy work...
Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel
The Israel-Hamas War has so far claimed at least 2,200 lives...
Israel-Hams conflict death toll crosses 2,400, Lebanon's Hezbollah targets Israeli military
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks to his UAE cou...
Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held ‘secret meeting’ in Washington last month: Report
Trudeau and Joly last week said Ottawa was trying to resolve...
Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan
Latif and his brother, identified as Haris Hashim, were gunn...