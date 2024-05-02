17-year-old attacks three in England school, arrested

PTI

London, May 1

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested following reports of three people being injured at a school in Sheffield, northern England, on Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Police said it was called to the Birley Community College and officers remain at the site. Minor injuries have been reported from the school premises.

A boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody. The police said their officers would remain at the scene throughout the day.

