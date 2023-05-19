88-year-old Australian doctor freed 7 years after kidnapping by al-Qaeda in West Africa

Sydney, May 19
An Australian doctor held captive by al Qaeda-linked extremists for more than seven years in West Africa has been released, the Australian government said on Friday.
Dr Kenneth Elliott, 88, is safe and well, and had been reunited with his wife, Jocelyn, and their children, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.
The couple were seized in January 2016 from Djibo, near Burkina Faso's border with Mali, where they have operated a 120-bed clinic for more than 40 years.
Jocelyn Elliott was freed after three weeks. Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb then said it had kidnapped the couple and would release the woman unconditionally because of public pressure and guidance from leaders not to involve women in war.
"At 88 years of age, and after many years away from home, Dr Elliott now needs time and privacy to rest and rebuild strength. We thank you for your understanding and sympathy," his family said in a statement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NCB ex-officer Sameer Wankhede, accused of demanding Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan, skips CBI questioning in Aryan Khan case, moves HC
It is alleged that Wankhede and others demanded the bribe no...
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar leave for Delhi to discuss cabinet formation, allocation of portfolios
A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on Thursday form...
AP CJ Prashant K Mishra, senior advocate KV Viswanathan take oath as Supreme Court judges
CJI DY Chandrachud administers oath of office to the newly a...