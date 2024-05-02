 Ahead of elections, US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan 'xenophobic' : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Ahead of elections, US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan 'xenophobic'

Ahead of elections, US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan 'xenophobic'

Biden has been under attack from his opponents and the Republican Party for his immigration policies

Ahead of elections, US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan 'xenophobic'

US President Joe Biden. Reuters



PTI

Washington, May 2

US President Joe Biden has called two of his QUAD partners – India and Japan – and two of his adversaries – Russia and China – “xenophobic” nations, asserting that none of these countries, unlike the United States, welcome immigrants.

“This election is about freedom, America and democracy. That's why I badly need you. You know, one of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants,” Biden told his supporters at a fundraiser here on Wednesday evening.

“We look to — the reason — look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants,” Biden, the presumptive candidate of the Democratic Party, said.

“Immigrants are what makes us strong. Not a joke. That's not hyperbole, because we have an influx of workers who want to be here and want to contribute,” the president said at the Democratic Party fundraiser.

India and Japan are members of QUAD - a four-member strategic security dialogue that also includes the US and Australia.

Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a State Visit last year while Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the White House last month for an official visit.

Biden has been under attack from his opponents and the Republican Party for his immigration policies as hundreds and thousands of illegal immigrants enter the United States every month.

Immigration is a hot topic in the November 5 presidential election in which Biden will face former president Donald Trump, the presumptive candidate from the Republican Party.

Their nominations will be confirmed at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July and the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Japan #Joe Biden #Russia #United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Thai politician caught by husband in bed with adopted son, who is a monk

2
World

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

3
India

‘You are not above law’: Delhi court slams ED high-handedness

4
Diaspora

Goldy Brar is alive; how social media killed the gangster forcing US police to release a statement

5
India

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

6
Himachal

Atul Verma new DGP, Himachal's Sukhvinder Sukhu govt disregards seniority

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

8
India

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

9
Chandigarh

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

10
Punjab

Rupani sure of BJP’s victory on Bathinda seat

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Lok Sabha election: BJP drops MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj, fields his son

Lok Sabha election: After women wrestlers' protests, BJP drops 6-time MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj; fields his son

UP minister and Legislative Council Member Dinesh Pratap Sin...

US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’ nations

US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’ nations

Biden’s remarks came three weeks after he had hosted Japanes...

Stop registering voters for beneficiary schemes under guise of surveys: Election Commission to political parties

Stop registering voters for beneficiary schemes under guise of surveys: Election Commission to political parties

Poll body issues advisory to all national and state politica...

India lodges protest with China over its infra development in Shaksgam valley

'Part of Indian territory': India lodges protest with China over construction activities in Shaksgam Valley

Shaksgam valley is a strategically key region that is part o...

Religious freedom: US body red-cards India, pussyfoots around Israel

Religious freedom: US body red-cards India, pussyfoots around Israel

USCIRF a biased organisation, publishes propaganda masquerad...


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Damdami Taksal ex-Jathedar Kartar Singh Bhindranwala’s nephew murdered

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

SGPC poll: Voters’ enrolment date extended

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Delhi bomb scare: Senders’ intention was to create mass panic, disturb public order, says FIR

Delhi bomb scare: Senders’ intention was to create mass panic, disturb public order, says FIR

AAP launches signature campaign against CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on ‘disappearance’ of 70,000-kg heroin from seizure records

Supreme Court orders one-third of SCBA posts to be reserved for women lawyers

Delhi government's WCD department terminates services of 52 contractual employees of DCW

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

BSP ex-MLA’s son Kanwar Jagvir Singh Sidhu Sahungra SAD (A) pick from Jalandhar

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Will pitch for Punjab’s share of funds in Parliament: AAP Patiala candidate Balbir Singh

Chicago martyrs remembered

Patiala BJP rural president Surjit Singh Garhi back in Akali fold