Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang missing at crucial, pre-summit BRICS meet

New Delhi, July 21

BRICS Foreign Minister met virtually on Thursday but without the Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang who has not been seen in public since June 25. “I don’t have any information for your question,’’ said Chinese Foreign Office spokesperson Mao Ning when asked when he would be returning to duties.

As was the case with last week’s ASEAN-related meetings in Jakarta, Qin’s slot was filled by an alternative. If it was his predecessor as Foreign Minister Wang Yi who filled in for Qin in Jakarta, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu was the replacement at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ virtual meeting which discussed membership expansion and greater cooperation among emerging markets and developing nations.

The Summit meeting in Johannesburg next month will not feature Russian President Vladimir Putin who will participate by video link while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be Moscow’s main representative.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said the meeting saw “useful conversation for taking the BRICS agenda forward and preparing for the summit meeting.’’

Lavrov also took part in the meeting. A thorough exchange of views took place on the development and strengthening of the strategic partnership of the BRICS states, including plans for the institutional development of the association, said the Russian Embassy on Friday.

"Topical issues pertaining to preparation of the upcoming BRICS summit in Johannesburg on August 22-24 were discussed as well," it added.

