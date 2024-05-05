 Dozens arrested in weekend of protests on US campuses : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Dozens arrested in weekend of protests on US campuses

Dozens arrested in weekend of protests on US campuses

Tensions flare at University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville

Dozens arrested in weekend of protests on US campuses

NYPD law enforcement officials put up barricades around the entrances to Columbia University. Reuters Photo



Reuters

May 4

Police on Saturday arrested at least 25 pro-Palestinian protesters and cleared an encampment at the University of Virginia (UVA), the university said in a statement, as the US campuses braced for more turmoil during graduation celebrations.

Tensions flared at UVA’s campus in Charlottesville, where protests had been largely peaceful until Saturday morning, when police officers in riot gear were seen in a video moving on an encampment on the campus’ lawn, cuffing some demonstrators with zip-ties and using what appeared to be chemical spray.

Students across the US have rallied or set up tents at dozens of universities to protest the months-long war in Gaza and call on President Joe Biden, who has supported Israel, to do more to stop the bloodshed in Gaza. They also demand their schools divest from companies that support Israel’s government, such as arms suppliers.

The UVA said in a news release that protesters had violated several university policies, including setting up tents on Friday night and using amplified sound.

UVA’s president Jim Ryan wrote in a message that officials had learned that “individuals unaffiliated with the university” who presented “some safety concerns” had joined protesters on campus.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many of those arrested were UVA students.

A group called UVA Encampment for Gaza that said earlier this week, it had set up the encampment condemned the university’s decision to call in police in a post on Instagram.

Dozens of people were arrested for criminal trespass outside the Art Institute of Chicago at a demonstration after the institute called in police to remove protesters it said were illegally occupying its property, the Chicago Police Department said on X.

Elsewhere, confrontations did not escalate into arrests.

In Ann Arbor, pro-Palestinian protesters briefly disrupted a commencement ceremony at the University of Michigan.

Videos shared on social media showed students wearing the traditional keffiyeh headdress and graduation caps, and waving Palestinian flags as they walked down the centre aisle of the Michigan Stadium among cheers and boos from a crowd of thousands.

The ceremony continued and campus police escorted the protesters toward the back of the stadium, but no arrests were made, according to Colleen Mastony, a spokesperson for the university.

“Peaceful protests like this have taken place at U-M commencement ceremonies for decades,” Mastony said in a statement. “The university supports free speech and expression, and university leaders are pleased that today’s commencement was such a proud and triumphant moment.”

Contrasting views over Israel’s war in Gaza have erupted, sometimes violently, across the US campuses over the last couple of weeks.

Many of the schools, including Columbia University in the New York City, have called in police to quell the protests.

Police have so far arrested over 2,000 protesters at colleges around the country.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

2
Delhi

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

3
Chandigarh

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to remove protesters from Chandigarh-Mohali road

4
India Explainer

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

5
Lok Sabha Elections

After Surat and Indore, Congress Puri LS candidate Sucharita Mohanty returns party ticket

6
Himachal

President Murmu arrives in Shimla, welcomed by Himachal Governor, CM

7
India

Karnataka sex scandal: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT in kidnapping case

8
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

9
Sports

Wrestler Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake

10
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was shot dead outside a gurdwara...

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...

Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Tose arrested have been identified as Karanpreet Singh (28),...

Attack on IAF convoy in J-K’s Poonch: Massive search operation under way to trace terrorists in Surankote area

Attack on IAF convoy in J-K’s Poonch: Massive search operation under way to trace terrorists in Surankote area

Terrorists are believed to have fled into a forest after the...

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

Balwinder Kaur was part of a jatha of Kisan Mazdoor Sanghars...


Cities

View All

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Health employees seek exemption from poll duty

Manch puts development agenda before Amritsar Lok Sabha candidates

In ‘Vote Kar Amritsar’ campaign, residents light lamps at Town Hall

LS candidates take to social media platforms as traditional methods of canvassing take a back seat

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

UT heritage items no antiquity or art treasure under law: ASI

Morning walker falls prey to stray dog at Leisure Valley

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

Tewari renews open debate challenge, Tandon hits back

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

Chandni Chowk Congress nominee submits papers

Speculation rife Lovely may replace Harsh in East Delhi

Auto-rickshaw driver injured as signboard falls on him

Five arrested for murder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Once foes, Chaudhary, Rinku share stage

Once foes, Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sushil Rinku share stage

Blocked sewer inconveniences residents, commuters

Gangster arrested for killing kabaddi player

PCMS doctors go on strike in Kapurthala govt hospitals

Jalandhar: Free books distributed

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

It’s Congress vs rest in Punjab, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Congress’s Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma has Ludhiana roots, joined Gandhis in 1980s

Residents oppose setting up of liquor vend on Jassian Road

Use cow cess to tackle stray cattle menace: Ludhiana residents to MC

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, blame game begins

Fourth National Yogasana Training Programme ends

SAD candidate NK Sharma condoles farmer’s death

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure