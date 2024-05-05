Dozens arrested in weekend of protests on US campuses

Reuters

May 4

Police on Saturday arrested at least 25 pro-Palestinian protesters and cleared an encampment at the University of Virginia (UVA), the university said in a statement, as the US campuses braced for more turmoil during graduation celebrations.

Tensions flared at UVA’s campus in Charlottesville, where protests had been largely peaceful until Saturday morning, when police officers in riot gear were seen in a video moving on an encampment on the campus’ lawn, cuffing some demonstrators with zip-ties and using what appeared to be chemical spray.

Students across the US have rallied or set up tents at dozens of universities to protest the months-long war in Gaza and call on President Joe Biden, who has supported Israel, to do more to stop the bloodshed in Gaza. They also demand their schools divest from companies that support Israel’s government, such as arms suppliers.

The UVA said in a news release that protesters had violated several university policies, including setting up tents on Friday night and using amplified sound.

UVA’s president Jim Ryan wrote in a message that officials had learned that “individuals unaffiliated with the university” who presented “some safety concerns” had joined protesters on campus.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many of those arrested were UVA students.

A group called UVA Encampment for Gaza that said earlier this week, it had set up the encampment condemned the university’s decision to call in police in a post on Instagram.

Dozens of people were arrested for criminal trespass outside the Art Institute of Chicago at a demonstration after the institute called in police to remove protesters it said were illegally occupying its property, the Chicago Police Department said on X.

Elsewhere, confrontations did not escalate into arrests.

In Ann Arbor, pro-Palestinian protesters briefly disrupted a commencement ceremony at the University of Michigan.

Videos shared on social media showed students wearing the traditional keffiyeh headdress and graduation caps, and waving Palestinian flags as they walked down the centre aisle of the Michigan Stadium among cheers and boos from a crowd of thousands.

The ceremony continued and campus police escorted the protesters toward the back of the stadium, but no arrests were made, according to Colleen Mastony, a spokesperson for the university.

“Peaceful protests like this have taken place at U-M commencement ceremonies for decades,” Mastony said in a statement. “The university supports free speech and expression, and university leaders are pleased that today’s commencement was such a proud and triumphant moment.”

Contrasting views over Israel’s war in Gaza have erupted, sometimes violently, across the US campuses over the last couple of weeks.

Many of the schools, including Columbia University in the New York City, have called in police to quell the protests.

Police have so far arrested over 2,000 protesters at colleges around the country.