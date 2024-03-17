Hamas gives 3-stage plan, Gaza ceasefire talks likely to resume

Cairo, March 16

Stalled talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

The talks would mark the first time both Israeli officials and Hamas leaders joined the indirect negotiations since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan. International mediators had hoped to secure a six-week truce before Ramzan started earlier this week, but Hamas refused any deal that wouldn’t lead to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, a demand Israel rejected.

In recent days, however, both sides have made moves aimed at getting the talks, which never fully broke off, back on track.

Hamas gave mediators a new proposal for a three-stage plan that would end the fighting, according to two Egyptian officials, one who is involved in the talks and a second who was briefed on them. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to reveal the contents of the sensitive discussions.

The first stage would be a six-week ceasefire that would include the release of 35 hostages — women, those who are ill and older people — being held by militants in Gaza in exchange for 350 Palestinian prisoners being held by Israel.

Hamas would also release at least five women soldiers in exchange for 50 prisoners, including some serving long sentences on terror charges, for each soldier. Israeli forces would withdraw from two main roads in Gaza, let displaced Palestinians return to north Gaza, which has been devastated by the fighting, and allow the free flow of aid to the area, the officials said.

Nearly one in three children under two years old in the isolated north are suffering acute malnutrition, the UN children’s agency UNICEF reported on Friday.

In the second phase, the two sides would declare a permanent ceasefire and Hamas would free the remaining Israeli soldiers held hostage in exchange for more prisoners, the officials said. — AP

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel #Palestine #Qatar