Imran supporters ‘besiege’ governor’s house in Lahore

PTI

lahore, December 22

A large number of supporters of Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan “besieged” the governor’s house here on Thursday and warned the governor of de-notifying the chief executive of Punjab province on the pretext of a trust vote.

Khan, addressing the participants via video link from his residence in Lahore, criticised the federal government for creating hurdles in the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

The constitutional crisis in Punjab has deepened following Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s refusal to obtain a vote of confidence on the order of Punjab Governor Baligur Rehman of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Seventy-year-old Khan had announced the dissolution of Punjab and Kyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on December 23 to push the federal coalition government to call for snap elections.

The elections are due between October and November 2023 after the completion of the tenure of the incumbent government.