ISI ex-DG gets notice over sacking of judge

Islamabad, December 15
Hearing a case filed by a sacked high court judge about his dismissal from service in 2018, Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to former ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to explain his position but spared ex-Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Former Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was sacked by President Arif Alvi in 2018 after a high-level constitutional body recommended his removal for making a scathing speech against the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan’s top spy agency.
While addressing the Rawalpindi District Bar Association on July 21, 2018, Siddiqui alleged that the ISI was manipulating judicial proceedings to constitute a panel of judges to get favourable decisions.
A five-member larger bench of the court led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa issued the notice.
