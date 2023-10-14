 Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated after bomb threats with France on alert : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated after bomb threats with France on alert

Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated after bomb threats with France on alert

French government raised the threat alert level and is deploying 7,000 troops to increase security after Friday’s school attack

Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated after bomb threats with France on alert

French police officers patrol in front of the Louvre museum, closed for security reasons, in Paris, as French government puts the nation on its highest state of alert after a deadly knife attack in northern France, on October 14, 2023. Reuters



Paris, October 14

The Louvre Museum in Paris and Versailles Palace evacuated visitors and staff Saturday after receiving bomb threats. The government has put France on high security alert after a fatal school stabbing by a suspected extremist.

The Louvre communication service said no one was hurt and no incident was reported. Paris police said officers searched the museum after it received written bomb threats.

The former royal palace at Versailles also received bomb threats, a national police spokesperson said.

The palace and its sprawling gardens were being evacuated while police examine the area, the spokesperson said.

Alarms rang out through the Louvre, a vast space also in a former royal palace Paris overlooking the Seine River, when the evacuation was announced, and in the underground shopping center beneath its signature pyramid.

Police cordoned off the monument from all sides, and the underground access, as tourists and other visitors streamed out.

Videos posted online showed people leaving, some hurriedly and some stopping to take photos, others apparently confused about what was happening.

The French government raised the threat alert level and is deploying 7,000 troops to increase security after Friday’s school attack.

French authorities say a former student suspected of Islamic radicalisation killed a teacher and wounded three other people before being captured.

The government is also concerned about fallout in France from the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Louvre, home to masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa, welcomes between 30,000 and 40,000 visitors per day. AP

#France

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab BJP leaders Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar meet KC Venugopal, express desire to return to Congress

2
Chandigarh

How Haryana man's chats in Punjabi nailed a 'life convict' escaping to Netherlands

3
Punjab

18 IAS, two PCS officers transferred in Punjab

4
Punjab

Opposition from PCC leaders delays ‘ghar wapsi’ of ex-party men

5
Jalandhar

Ludhiana doc booked under NDPS Act

6
Punjab

Agniveer cremated at Mansa village

7
Punjab

Amit Shah: Modi govt ensured justice to '84 riot victims

8
Punjab

Banwarilal Purohit declares special Punjab Assembly session 'illegal'

9
Punjab

Special Assembly session legal; central team won't be allowed to survey SYL land: Punjab govt

10
Himachal

Himachal Govt to shelve natural farming project

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

ICC World Cup: 8-0 in sight, India chase 192 after bowlers flatten Pakistan

India 8 Pakistan 0: Bowlers set it up, Rohit Sharma finishes off one-sided contest

The Indian skipper emerged as undisputed star of the match, ...

Special Assembly session legal; central team won’t be allowed to survey SYL land: Punjab govt

Special Assembly session legal; central team won't be allowed to survey SYL land: Punjab govt

After the Cabinet meeting on Saturday afternoon, Finance Min...

18 IAS, two PCS officers transferred in Punjab

18 IAS, two PCS officers transferred in Punjab

Vivek Pratap Singh, principal secretary, health and family w...

Israel-Hamas conflict: Palestinians stream south in Gaza as Israel urges a mass evacuation and conducts brief raids

Israel-Hamas conflict: Palestinians stream south in Gaza as Israel urges mass evacuation and conducts brief raids

UN and aid groups have said such a rapid exodus would cause ...

Operation Ajay: Second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Israel lands in Delhi

Operation Ajay: Second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Israel lands in Delhi


Cities

View All

Parties may find the going tough in civic body elections

Parties may find the going tough in civic body elections

4-year-old boy dies at GND Hospital, family thrashes doc

Metalled streets, clean drinking water supply major needs, say residents

Not allocated by MC, parking lots functional

Anti-drug campaigner shot at in Tarn Taran, hospitalised; 3 booked

3 aides of Goldy Brar held

3 aides of Goldy Brar held

How Haryana’s man chats in Punjabi nailed a 'life convict' escaping to Netherlands

How Haryana man's chats in Punjabi nailed a 'life convict' escaping to Netherlands

General trade, lower rent mooted for subway booths

Gangster shot at in Baltana encounter

Fire at Sunny Enclave post

Applications invited for green cracker sale licence

As winter nears, PMO reviews steps being taken to prevent air pollution in region

As winter nears, PMO reviews steps being taken to prevent air pollution in region

80 hi-tech cameras put up on Mumbai e-way

L-G ‘displeased’ at delay in enforcing industrial relocation scheme

Fire at Delhi plastic factory

France holds edu fair to attract Indian students

Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

After minister's assurance, unions open Jalandhar MC office lock

SGPC Poll: Schedule to prepare electoral rolls released

No clarity yet on Jalandhar municipal elections

Ludhiana doc booked under NDPS Act

Giaspura Tragedy: Polluting industries get ‘clean chit’, NGT committee ‘fails’ to nail culprits

Giaspura Tragedy: Polluting industries get ‘clean chit’, NGT committee ‘fails’ to nail culprits

Four arrested by rural police in Dalla village murder case

Day after raid, 2 booked for running illegal de-addiction centre at village

Non-transfer of reserved land for EWS: GLADA bans property registration in 22 colonies

Ward Watch: Traffic congestions in old city markets irk residents

Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Athletics meet begins at NIS

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib MC passes 20 resolutions, approves Rs 3-cr works

Prof's behaviour can be termed bad, rude and obscene: Report

Youth arrested for murder of salon owner