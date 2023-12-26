Over 110 dead as farmers, herders clash in Nigeria

LAGOS, December 25
The death toll in weekend attacks in the central Nigerian state of Plateau has crossed 110, a local official said on Monday, in a region where clashes between herders and farmers are common.
It is the worst outbreak of violence in Plateau since May, when more than 100 persons were killed in farmer-herder attacks. AFP News Agency had cited the Nigerian army on Sunday as saying 16 persons were killed in the latest attacks. The acting chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Monday Kassah, said 113 persons had been killed in the attacks on Saturday and Sunday.
“The attacks were well-coordinated. Not fewer than 20 different communities were attacked by the bandits,” he said. “We have recovered 113 dead bodies from those communities. We have recovered more than 300 injured.”
Kassah did not say who was responsible for the attacks. He added that the injured had been taken to hospital. A Plateau police spokesperson could not be reached for comment. — Reuters
