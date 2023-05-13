 Pak Army's image takes beating as crowds ransack military property : The Tribune India

Pak Army's image takes beating as crowds ransack military property

Pakistan is teetering after former PM Imran Khan was dramatically arrested by paramilitary troops on corruption charges

Pak Army's image takes beating as crowds ransack military property

Paramilitary soldiers from Frontier Corps stand guard outside their headquarters, where supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan protest against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar, Pakistan. AP/PTI



IANS

New Delhi, May 13

The inability of the security agencies for whatever reason to protect the symbols of the military might such as the GHQ, the Lahore Corps Commander's residence and other properties has also dented the image of the Pakistan military's invincibility, media reported.

Though the period between the arrest and release has highlighted the deepening political polarisation in the country, some experts believe that the events of May 9 -- which was declared as history's dark chapter by the army -- will have a negative impact on the PTI-establishment relationship, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (Pildat) President Ahmed Bilal Mehboob feels that "the events of May 9 following the arrest of Imran Khan would have profound and adverse impact on the future relationship of the establishment and the PTI".

The Pildat chief said the rampage of PTI supporters and their attack on military installations and properties will eventually harm the public standing of the party, The Express Tribune reported.

"Unless the perpetrators are quickly identified, prosecuted and punished, the wounds inflicted on May 9 will not heal," he said.

The Pakistan Army has entered the fray with an unprecedented challenge to the leader of a political party, writes Pakistan author F.S. Aijazuddin in Dawn.

Aijazuddin wrote that the ISPR explicitly warned PTI leader Imran Khan. It advised "the political leader concerned to make a recourse to legal avenues and stop making false allegations". Failing that, "the institution reserves the right to take legal course of action against patently false and malafide statements and propaganda." Khan retorted that his accusations targeted individuals, not the institution per se. This clarification was not nearly enough.

"Orders were issu­ed, presumably at the highest level within the powers that be and are, to arrest Imran Khan. On May 9, the Pakistani public witnessed for the umpteenth time the unedifying spectacle of yet another political leader being manhandled into a Black Maria for incarceration," he wrote.

"The backlash this time has been fierce. Images are being circulated on social media of attacks on GHQ and the house of the Lahore Corps Commander in flames. Both appeared unguarded. Their gates opened at the sight of a mob," Aijazuddin wrote.

Baqir Sajjad, Pakistan Fellow at Wilson Centre said on the Supreme Court for Imran Khan's release said, "New definition for 'release' would have to be crafted. He is technically free man, but practically in custody and permitted to meet few people, who have been cleared. But I agree that not only today's development, but whatsoever happened over past few days has been setback for the Army." "When and where premises of military installations and Commanders' houses were last breached by protesters. No one would dare even go to Rawalpindi's Mall Road to stage a protest. That's definitely nothing to be proud of, but it is a major change that has taken place," Sajjad added.

Director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Centre, Michael Kugelman, termed the arrest a "huge escalation in a long, ugly crisis". He also pointed out that the arrest came following Imran's reiteration of allegations against military officials, Dawn reported.

"There are clear indications that there is a lack of agreement within the Army on the proper way forward," Kugelman says, BBC reported.

"My sense is that the senior-most Army leadership would be happy not to see him involved in politics any more, whereas many elements in the lower and middle ranks of the Army are big supporters of Khan. Khan has polarised politics, he's polarised the public and he's polarised the Army as well, which is a difficult feat to pull off." As per the ISPR's statement -- detailed, pointed, no-holds-barred -- protests "targeting Army property and installations" were part of a well-thought-out plan targeting the Army. The scenes that were witnessed on Tuesday (May 9) were indeed disturbing.

PTI protesters ransacked, vandalised and even set on fire some public and private property. That they were able to set fire to the Corps Commander House in Lahore and enter territory belonging to key Army installations made for visuals that were deeply disturbing to the image of the state, The News said in an editorial.

No wonder even PTI leaders were soon seen distancing themselves from these mobs. More than a hundred police officers were injured in Punjab and over a dozen in Peshawar as well.

"The ISPR has said that this "group in political garb" has done what the country's enemies could not do in 75 years, all in its "lust for power" and that the "Army showed patience and restraint and exercised extreme tolerance" despite knowing the orders, directives and complete pre-planning (were) by some sinister party leadership," The News said.

Since Tuesday, there had been murmurings about why and how the scale of protests had been 'allowed' to go on. The ISPR statement may have also been meant to put an end to the scores of social media forwards that have relentlessly talked about internal breakdowns, martial laws, coups and what not.

There was a flurry of 'audio leaks' -- a very Pakistani political tool that comes in handy at extremely convenient times -- that seemed to suggest that these violent attacks and protests were pre-planned by the PTI. Some PTI leaders were arrested yesterday and political observers say that a crackdown is imminent in the wake of the alleged audios, The News said.

The optics of Army installations being targeted or military officers homes being ransacked did no favour to the PTI. If rumours are to be believed, there is a chance the party may face a 'ban' though some observers say this step will be quite drastic, The News said.

Pakistan is teetering after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was dramatically arrested by paramilitary troops on corruption charges, sparking a deadly outpouring of anger against the powerful military that has put the country on edge, CNN reported.

Unrest has spread across multiple major cities, resulting in unprecedented scenes of defiant crowds breaking into military properties and setting the homes of Army personnel ablaze, directly challenging a usually untouchable force that has long sat at the apex of power in Pakistan, CNN reported.

Since it won Independence in 1947, Pakistan has struggled with political instability, regime changes and coups with the military having a historically decisive role in who stays in power.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

2
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll result LIVE updates: AAP's Rinku wins; Cong chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

3
Nation

Karnataka election results 2023 LIVE updates: Congress wins big; BJP concedes defeat

4
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra's apartment decked up ahead of engagement with Raghav Chadha

5
Patiala

Permanent residency abroad, Punjabi University prof suspended

6
Nation

Pilot's friend in cockpit: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India; suspends pilot's licence for 3 months

7
Entertainment

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra to have Bollywood-themed engagement; Karan Johar, Sania Mirza among others on guest list

8
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Suspects were in touch with foreign handlers, says FIR

9
Nation

Maharashtra drops departmental enquiry-linked charges against Mumbai ex-top cop Param Bir Singh, revokes suspension

10
Chandigarh

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

Don't Miss

View All
Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids
Chandigarh

Centre pulls up Chandigarh for poor enrolment of special kids

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Top News

Karnataka Election results LIVE updates : Counting begins; curfew imposed in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada

Karnataka election results 2023 LIVE updates: Congress wins big; BJP concedes defeat

Cong: 136, BJP: 63: JDS: 22, Others: 3

Jalandhar bypoll result: Test of one-year performance of Bhagwant Mann-led government today

Jalandhar bypoll result LIVE updates: AAP's Rinku wins; Cong chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

After Sangrur debacle, APP re enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win

After Sangrur debacle, AAP re-enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win

After ‘poaching Rinku from Congress’, winning the bypoll had...

AAP Sushil Rinku Rinku's success story from councillor to MLA to MP

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: from councillor to MLA to MP

Helps AAP make a re-entry to Lok Sabha, he is now one of the...

Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar breaks down, gives credit to Gandhi family for reposing faith in him

Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar breaks down, gives credit to Gandhi family for reposing faith in him

With tears rolling down his cheeks, the former minister than...


Cities

View All

Blast suspects were in touch with foreign handlers: FIR

Amritsar blasts: Suspects were in touch with foreign handlers, says FIR

Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8%

5.5 kg heroin hidden in brooms seized at Attari

Class X results: Jaspreet Kaur, Kushi Arora joint toppers

Irrigation Department working on reviving closed canal systems in Amritsar

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot Singh bags Class X top spot

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Tricity Toppers: Students pass with flying colours

Overcharging rampant at ISBT-43 parking in Chandigarh

242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

Delhi Police bust 3 extortion rackets linked to Bishnoi, Brar

Chargesheet filed in Nikki murder case

AAP Sushil Rinku Rinku's success story from councillor to MLA to MP

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: from councillor to MLA to MP

Jalandhar bypoll result: Impressive show by BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Jalandhar bypoll result LIVE updates: AAP's Rinku wins; Cong chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

Girls take the lead in CBSE results

Anshya scores 99.8% in Class X

Jasreen tops district with 99.2%

Jasreen tops district with 99.2%

Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class X exams

82-year-old man dies of Covid-19

Come June, drive smooth, fast on busiest inner city grid

GLADA demolishes eight illegal colonies

Permanent residency abroad, university prof suspended

Permanent residency abroad, Punjabi University prof suspended

Thapar Engineering student found dead in hostel

Cbse XII results: Mehak Sharma shines with 97.2% in commerce

CBSE X results: Simrandeep Kaur from Scholar Fields excels with 99%

Fateh march welcomed at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib