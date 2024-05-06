‘Radicalised’ Aussie boy stabs man, shot

Melbourne, May 5

A 16-year-old boy armed with a knife was shot dead by the police after he stabbed a man in the Australian west coast city of Perth.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of a hardware store in suburban Willetton on Saturday night. The teen attacked the man and then rushed at police officers before he was shot, Western Australian Premier Roger Cook told reporters on Sunday.

“There are indications he had been radicalised online,” Cook told a news conference. “But I want to reassure the community at this stage it appears that he acted solely and alone,” Cook added.

A man in his 30s was found at the scene with a stab wound to his back. He was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, a police statement said. The Police and Australian Security Intelligence Organization agents have been conducting a counterterrorism investigation in the east coast city of Sydney since another 16-year-old boy stabbed an Assyrian Orthodox bishop and priest in a church on April 15. — AP

Knife attacks on rise

Assyrian Christian bishop was stabbed by a 16-year-old boy while he was giving a live-streamed sermon in Sydney. The New South Wales police charged several boys with terrorism-related offences April 13: A man fatally stabbed six persons at a mall in Sydney’s beachside suburb of Bondi. Five of those killed were women as were the majority of the 12 injured