1 arrested with 690-gm gold

Amritsar: The Customs Department recovered 690-gm gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai at Shri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport on Tuesday night. The Customs officials said the passenger arrived on the SpiceJet flight. The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) confiscated two capsules of gold paste, hidden inside the passenger’s rectum. The AIU staff intercepted the passenger. The gross weight of the two capsules was 755 gm with packing. The Customs staff refined the gold paste and extracted 690-gm gold, which valued Rs 36 lakh in the international market. TNS

2 gangsters held with four pistols

Amritsar: The city police nabbed two gangsters and recovered four pistols from their possession on Wednesday. The arrested have been identified as Vishal, alias Kattu, of Ekta Nagar, Chamrang Road, and Himmat Singh of Kot Baba Deep Singh Sultanwind. The police recovered four .32 bore country-made pistols, 16 live cartridges, two cell phones and a motorcycle. The police got a major success by breaking another module of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and arrested the two. A history-sheeter, Kattu has six cases registered against him in different police stations of Amritsar. The accused were also wanted in a car theft case of 2021. The police have registered a case under the Arms Act .