1 held with 50 gm heroin, revolver

Amritsar, April 16
The Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) staff II nabbed a person from Guru Ki Wadali and recovered 50 grams of heroin, one .32 bore revolver and three cartridges from him here today.
A police team was checking vehicles on Khapar Kheri Road in the Guru Ki Wadali area. A person riding an Activa scooter came from the village side and after seeing the police personnel he tried to flee from the spot. However, the police chased and nabbed him. The arrested suspect was identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggu of Neshta village, near Gharinda, who was currently residing at Harkrishan Nagar Kale Road, Amritsar. The police recovered 50 grams of heroin, one .32 bore revolver and three cartridges from him. The arrested suspect would be presented in a court for seeking police remand. A case registered against the suspect at the Chheharta police station.
