3 mobile snatchers held within 4 hours in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 6

The Verka police arrested three snatchers within four hours of the incident here on Thursday.

Those arrested were identified as Rajdeep Singh, alias Tola, of Varyam Nangal village, Manishwar Singh, alias Manish, of Patti Bagge Wali and Kanwaljit Singh of Patti Kaalu Wali in Verka area. The police have recovered the snatched mobile phone and the sharp-edged weapon used in the crime from their possession.

The complainant, Lakhwinder Singh, of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar area on Sultanwind Road told the police that yesterday he was going to Focal Point area from his factory where he works on his cycle. He said when he reached near DAV International School, three youths stopped him. They snatched his mobile phone by brandishing a sharp-edged weapon and fled away.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said during technical investigations and with the help of human intelligence, the police zeroed in on the three suspects. They were arrested and the recovery was made. He said Manishwar Singh already faced two robbery cases. The accused were produced in a court which remanded them in police custody.

