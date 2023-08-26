Amritsar: 5 SHOs shifted after party video goes viral

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 25

A controversy erupted on Friday after a video of police officials went viral in which they were seen singing and partying at a function where an alleged bookie with several criminal cases against him was also present and seen mingling with them. Two DSP rank officials of the Amritsar rural police district were also present at the function.

Following this, five Station House Officers (SHOs) of the city police were shifted out. Three of them were shifted to Malerkotla while the remaining two were sent to Mansa. Among those transferred were Inspector Gurwinder Singh, Inspector Neeraj Kumar, Inspector Gagandeep Singh, Inspector Dharminder Kalyan and Inspector Harinder Singh.

Nevertheless, senior police officials remained tight-lipped over the incident. The action was taken after the video became viral on social media and the matter reached the higher-ups.

Interestingly, a day before the video went viral, Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh had shuffled the SHOs and in-charges of 18 police stations and police chowkis. The video is said to be a few days old but went viral only yesterday.

As per the information, Paavan Valmiki Tirath Sangharsh Committee Chairman Kumar Darshan had invited the policemen on his birthday to a restaurant. Kamal Bori was also present in the programme. Bori reportedly has several criminal cases against him and was currently on bail. He was detained by the Special Task Force (STF) for his alleged links with gangsters over five years ago.

Bori alleged that the controversy was politically motivated. The video which they had uploaded on the social media was made viral by rival groups after twisting the facts.

Following the controversy over the video, Kumar Darshan held a press conference here today to clear the air. He said the party was organised by him and he had invited the police officials with whom he had good relations. He said Kamal Bori lives in his area and therefore the committee members have good relations with him also. He said he had invited Bori also to the programme while insisting that he was not a criminal element as was being made out by a section of the media. Kumar Darshan said he was planning legal action against those private media channels.

The Amritsar Police Commissioner, Naunihal Singh, could not be reached for his comments despite repeated attempts.

#Malerkotla #Mansa