Biogas plant to come up at Ram Tirath gaushala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 21

The government will install biogas plant under the Gobardhan project at the gaushala on the Ram Tirath road here. The biogas plant will be installed under the Gobardhan project of Swachh Bharat Mission Phase-2.

Speed up work: DC While reviewing the work of Block Development Panchayat Officers, the Deputy Commissioner pointed out that the work of some blocks was lagging behind. He asked the officials concerned to speed up the work.

The gaushala is being run by the Baba Bhodhi Wala Gaushala Sewa Samiti. The project will cost about Rs 48 lakh. Deputy Commissioner Ghansham Thori disclosed this during a meeting of members of the District Water and Sanitation Mission regarding liquid waste management, solid waste management and making the district open defecation free (ODF) Plus here yesterday.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the Water Supply and Sanitation Department and the Rural Development and Panchayat Department to work together to complete the works of liquid waste management, solid waste management and combined toilets in the villages and make the district ODF Plus.

The targets were set for officials present on the occasion to make the villages ODF Plus. Ghansham Thori directed the Block Development and Panchayat Officers (BDPOs) to speed up their work and fulfil their targets within the stipulated time. He instructed that if the officials failed to fulfil their goals within the specified time, an appropriate action would be taken against them.

While reviewing the work of Block Development Panchayat Officers, the Deputy Commissioner pointed out that the work of some blocks was lagging behind. He asked the officials concerned to speed up the work.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development), Amritsar, Paramjit Kaur Additional; Superintending Engineer, Water Supply and Sanitation, Amritsar, Rajesh Dubey; Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Amritsar, Gurdarshan Kundal; District Sanitation Officer-cum-Executive Engineer, Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Amritsar, Charandeep Singh were also present.

#Bharat