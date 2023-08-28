Birthday party row: Family members of suspects booked with gangster seek justice, impartial probe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 27

The family members of the suspects booked along with alleged gangster Kamal Kumar Bori in wrongful confinement and Arms Act case today demanded justice. They alleged that the police acted in desperate manner without verifying the facts.

Among those booked include Jeevan, alias Sham, who is suffering from paralysis and is bedridden for the past four months. Remaining suspects are daily wagers and auto-rickshaw drivers.

Led by RTI activist Varun Sareen, the family members of eight ‘suspects’ urged the senior police authorities to do justice to them. Sareen alleged that the complainant in the FIR, Vinod Kumar Samra, wanted to grab three acres where the poor families had been residing for decades. The land belonged to the Cantonment Board and Samra did not have any documents to claim the property, Sareen alleged.

He alleged that earlier too, there were similar attempts and a false FIR was registered in 2015. But the case was cancelled after an ACP-rank official investigated it. He alleged that their names were included in the FIR only to uproot poor families from their houses. Around 15 families are living on the land for past five decades.

Sareen said there were reports of dissolving the Cantonment Boards in the country following which the land in question would come under the municipal corporation and its price would go up considerably.

Besides Bori and Jeevan, the police had booked Sunny, Kalu, both sons of Jeevan, and Mannu, Ajay, Shamsher and Vicky under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 506, 148, 149 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

The family members urged Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh and senior officials for impartial probe and to provide justice to them. They said, “We have nothing to do with the dispute between Samra and Kamal Bori.”

Abhimanyu Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the case was still under investigation. Meanwhile, the police got two-day police remand of Kamal Bori and further probe was under way. The police did not take action against Bori under the influence of a senior official, who was also under scanner, but investigation in several pending complaints against the alleged gangster had already been initiated.

A few days ago, a video of cops partying with Kamal Bori went viral on social media. Bori has over 15 criminal cases registered against him. Following this, the Punjab Police shifted five inspectors seen in the video to Malerkotla and Mansa while two DSPs were transferred yesterday. An ADCP-rank officer Harjit Singh Dhaliwal was also under scanner for attending the function.