BJP OBC Morcha takes out motorcycle rally over crime

Amritsar, March 15
Members of the BJP OBC Morcha took out a motorcycle rally over reported failure of the AAP-led Punjab Government to check rising cases of crime here on Friday.
The motorcycle rally, led by Amarpal Singh Boney Ajnala, president, BJP OBC Morcha (Punjab), commenced from the Hall Gate. After passing through the Hathi Gate, Lohgarh Gate, Khazana Gate, Hakeema Gate and Bolaria Park, it concluded at Chatiwind. During the course
of the rally, BJP activists raised slogans against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
Amarpal Boney said the aim of the rally was to draw the attention of people towards the failure of the AAP to check the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab. He said people have lost a sense of security due to rising cases of hooliganism, murder, robbery and the growing gang culture. He said the Punjab Government had completely failed to fulfill its promises made to the public by AAP leaders. People of Punjab are feeling sorry for voting the AAP to power.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: ED to produce BRS leader Kavitha before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates’ fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...
Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton
The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well