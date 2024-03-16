BJP OBC Morcha takes out motorcycle rally over crime

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

Members of the BJP OBC Morcha took out a motorcycle rally over reported failure of the AAP-led Punjab Government to check rising cases of crime here on Friday.

The motorcycle rally, led by Amarpal Singh Boney Ajnala, president, BJP OBC Morcha (Punjab), commenced from the Hall Gate. After passing through the Hathi Gate, Lohgarh Gate, Khazana Gate, Hakeema Gate and Bolaria Park, it concluded at Chatiwind. During the course

of the rally, BJP activists raised slogans against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Amarpal Boney said the aim of the rally was to draw the attention of people towards the failure of the AAP to check the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab. He said people have lost a sense of security due to rising cases of hooliganism, murder, robbery and the growing gang culture. He said the Punjab Government had completely failed to fulfill its promises made to the public by AAP leaders. People of Punjab are feeling sorry for voting the AAP to power.

