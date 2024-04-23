Campus notes: Earth Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Earth Day was celebrated at Sun Valley Public High School on Monday. On the occasion, students made posters and models spreading the message of saving mother earth from pollution and widespread chemical fertilisers. A cameo was presented in which mother earth requested the students to save her from environmental pollution.

REVEL DALE PUBLIC SCHOOL

Revel Dale Public School hosted a special assembly to observe Earth Day. Teachers informed the students about the sources of sustenance. "Homosapiens, flora and fauna flourish on mother earth. It is, therefore, our foremost responsibility to look after our mother earth. It is, however, a matter of regret that mother earth is being treated by us in a reckless manner. Greenery is being destroyed with impunity," said Principal Rajiv Arora. Dramatised and choreographed performances were presented by students to communicate the message of earth care. Members of the students' council went to all classes and made an impassioned appeal to the students to take due care of mother earth.

Shri Ram Ashram Public School

Shri Ram Ashram Public School celebrated 'World Earth Day, instilling in students the role of stewards for protecting the environment. The day commenced with a special assembly led by the insightful voices of Class IX students, articulating the significance of safeguarding our planet and proposing actionable measures for its conservation. In a creative display of commitment, Class III students fashioned crowns with slogans and themes of recycling, planting trees, saving water and fuel showcasing their tangible action to safeguard the earth. Students of Class V crafted an awe-inspiring model of the Earth, underscoring its majesty and vitality, intricately intertwined with lush greenery and thriving forests. The Eco Club unveiled a delicious twist with biscuit-making extravaganza for students of Class VIII. Infused with sustainability and sprinkled with eco-consciousness, this flavourful activity not only tantalised taste buds but also sowed seeds of environmental responsibility. Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan planted saplings and inspired the students to seed more plants. She urged them to embrace their responsibility to protect trees, cultivate greenery and safeguard precious flora, fauna and wildlife.

World Heritage Day observed

World Heritage Day was observed at Ashok Vatika Public School to mark the importance of our heritage and to call upon the students to preserve our monuments and cultural sites. Students of Class VI were taken to Sarai Amanat Khan in Amritsar. They also held a special assembly to share their experiences of their visit. The pictures of world famous heritage places were displayed for the knowledge of students and they were shown a PowerPoint presentation on the occasion. Principal Anchal Mahajan motivated the students to visit different places of cultural importance and nearby places of historical importance to learn the history of these sites.

Talk on ‘Data Science using Python’

The department of computer applications of Global Group of Institutes organised a seminar on Data Science using Python on its campus. Expert speaker Vijay Kaushal, Business Development Manager at ThinkNext Pvt Ltd (an MNC), Mohali, addressed the students and faculty. He explained AI by telling those present about the concepts of Weak AI and Strong AI. Further, he shed light on Python as a Powerful Tool. He emphasised that Python is widely recognized as a powerful programming language for data science. Its simplicity, versatility and extensive libraries make it a popular choice among data scientists. Vijay highlighted the importance of machine learning in data science and libraries offered by Python like scikit-learn and TensorFlow and how these libraries empower data scientists to build and deploy machine learning models for predictive analysis. The speaker also shared real-world examples of how Python and data science are being used across various industries, such as finance, healthcare, marketing and more. tns

Eco Club

Jalandhar: All five schools of Innocent Hearts group gave out the message of 'Green India, Clean India' through activities organised for the students of Eco Club, Art Club, Literary Club and Disaster Management Club on World Earth Day. The students gave information to the children of Innokids' class Discoverers and Scholars about making compost pits, separating dry and wet waste, collecting fallen leaves from trees and making beautiful hangings etc. A colouring competition was organised for the children of Grades I and II, in which they carved various colours in the shape of Save Earth. Children of Grades III and IV participated in origami art activity by bringing their imaginations alive. Slogan writing was done on the topic 'Protectors of the Motherland' by the children of Grade V and extempore activity on the topic 'Go Green' by kids of Grade VI. Slogan-writing and poster-making competition on 'A Vision: Green India, Clean India' was organised for the students of Grade VII.

World Book Day

Guru Amar Dass Public School, Model Town, celebrated 'World Book Day' and 'World Heritage Day'. Students wrote book reviews on the occasion. A quiz was also organised to mark the World Heritage Day. Students from Grade 6 to Grade 12 wrote reviews about the books read by them. On the other hand, students representing all the four Houses participated in the heritage quiz. Baba Mohan House bagged the first position, Bibi Bhani stood second and Baba Mohri took the third position.

