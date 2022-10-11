Drone module: 2 pistols, Rs 6L seized on suspect’s disclosure

Amritsar, October 10
The counter intelligence wing have confiscated two more pistols along with over Rs 6 lakh cash on the disclosure of Surinder Singh of Barwala village in Tarn Taran.
He was arrested by the police in connection with a drone module involved in cross border smuggling of drugs, arms and ammunition. He along with four others were currently on police remand.
An official, on the condition of anonymity, said they carried out raids in different parts of the Tarn Taran after taking the five accused arrested in the case there. Besides Surinder Singh, the police had nabbed Jaskaran Singh, Rattanbir Singh, Gursahib Singh and Harchand Singh.
A total of 27 foreign-made pistols smuggled from Pakistan, MP-4 rifle, six magazines, 700 bullets, 500-gm heroin and Rs 1 crore of Indian currency from their possession.
As per sources, during the forensic examination of the mobile phones of the suspects, the police found some confidential information. The preliminary probe revealed that jailed smuggler Jaskaran had been in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler. It was being investigated that how many consignments he got cleared till now and to whom they had delivered the same.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges
Makes public details of recent controversy
Hate speeches need to be stopped: Supreme Court
Produce transcripts of Yati Narsinghanand’s interview, activ...
EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity
Says freedom being misused by forces advocating bigotry
India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details
Mostly linked to businessmen, NRIs included
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav dies after prolonged illness
State mourning in UP