Emotions run high as inmates meet family members in jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 15

A special programme was organised at the Central Jail here on Thursday, in which prisoners were able to meet their kin.

Earlier, with no such provision, the visitors could only meet those behind the bars for a few minutes. And there would be an iron mesh between them. Under the new policy, five family members of a prisoner can stay with him for an hour.

District and sessions judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, among other officers of the court, inaugurated the service today said, “The facility would be available only for prisoners with a good conduct. Hardened criminals and gangsters would not enjoy such facilities.” She also noted that this facility is another step towards making prison a ‘sudhar ghar’ in the real sense.

While this facility would be available only twice a week this month, however, from October onwards, the families would be allowed to meet the inmates six days a week; from Monday to Saturday.

Jail Superintendent Surinder Singh shared that a portal would be launched for the visitors so that appointments can be booked online.