Gangster Raju shooter among three arrested

Tarn Taran, April 25
A gangster identified as Charanjit Singh, alias Raju Shooter, a resident of Sangha, who was escaped from the police custody a few days ago, was arrested on Thursday. Three of the five-member gang, which helped Raju escape, were also arrested and arms and ammunition recovered from them by the Anti- Gangster Task Force (AGTF).
Raju shooter was admitted to the hospital by the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail authorities. He escaped from the local Civil Hospital with the help of his gang members.
Sources in the AGTF revealed that besides Raju Shooter, his other three arrested accomplices were identified as Amritpal Singh of Mohalla Jaswant Singh, Tarn Taran, Husanpreet Singh of Piddi village, and Gulab Singh of Bachre village. Two of the absconding gang members were identified as Jodhbir Singh of Aladinpur and Jashanpreet Singh of Jodhpur. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the three accused.
An AGTF official said Raju shooter was booked in a case of looting an SBI branch in Dhotian. He was facing a dozen other criminal cases, the official said.
Escaped from police custody
Escaped from police custody

Raju shooter was admitted to the Civil Hospital by the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail authorities. He escaped from the hospital with the help of his gang members. Raju was booked in a case of looting an SBI branch in Dhotian. He is facing a dozen other criminal cases.
