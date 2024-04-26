Govt teacher pens song to motivate voters

Amritsar, April 25
Punjabis fondness for music is a universal truth and turning that love into a catchy voter awareness campaign, Kashmir Singh Gill, a government school teacher from Amritsar has created a song Vote Utsav. The song was today launched by Chairperson SVEEP-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Nikas Kumar.
Gill, who is a lecturer of Economics at Government Senior Secondary School, Sangatpura, said he wanted to engage young voters in the electoral process by celebrating it as a festival. “So, the song is catchy and easy on ears, while it acknowledges why elections and electoral rights hold significance in a democracy,” shared Singh.
In the teaching profession since last 20 years, Gill has previously as well taken a proactive approach towards his role as an educator and has been part of several initiatives by Education Department. Kashmir Singh said this song is his own composition and he has specially prepared it keeping the polls in mind. While appreciating the efforts of Kashmir Singh, Nikas Kumar said such teachers are a beacon of light for our society, “They continue to make special efforts for the society along with teaching, standing as an example of constructive contribution,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...
In Haryana, Kumari Selja picked for Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, Deepender Hooda Rohtak
Congress’s Haryana list of 8 out | Birender’s son denied His...