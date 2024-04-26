Govt teacher pens song to motivate voters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

Punjabis fondness for music is a universal truth and turning that love into a catchy voter awareness campaign, Kashmir Singh Gill, a government school teacher from Amritsar has created a song Vote Utsav. The song was today launched by Chairperson SVEEP-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Nikas Kumar.

Gill, who is a lecturer of Economics at Government Senior Secondary School, Sangatpura, said he wanted to engage young voters in the electoral process by celebrating it as a festival. “So, the song is catchy and easy on ears, while it acknowledges why elections and electoral rights hold significance in a democracy,” shared Singh.

In the teaching profession since last 20 years, Gill has previously as well taken a proactive approach towards his role as an educator and has been part of several initiatives by Education Department. Kashmir Singh said this song is his own composition and he has specially prepared it keeping the polls in mind. While appreciating the efforts of Kashmir Singh, Nikas Kumar said such teachers are a beacon of light for our society, “They continue to make special efforts for the society along with teaching, standing as an example of constructive contribution,” he said.

