Kidnapped girl found murdered

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, July 13

Residents of Mudhal village falling under the Verka police station were shocked after a kidnapped minor girl was found murdered here today. Sukhmandeep Kaur had gone missing on Tuesday while she was playing outside her house.

The police have taken several relatives of the victim's family into custody for questioning. Her body was found dumped in a closed haveli located few metres away from the house. The incident came to light when a mason came there for work.

The victim's father Gurpreet Singh, who works as driver, had gone to Jammu while her mother Palwinder Kaur, who works as a domestic help, had gone to work on Tuesday and their three children were at home.

Gurpreet said Palwinder returned home around 4 pm and asked their son Mohit about Sukhmandeep. He told her that she was playing in the street outside their house. Gurpreet said Palwinder got busy with house work and after two hours, when the girl did not return, her started a search for her but failed to locate her. Palwinder the called Gurpreet, and he returned in the evening. He said the family searched for the girl and also informed the police about her mysterious disappearance. The police had registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC against unknown persons yesterday. The police scanned footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the area and it showed that the girl had not gone outside village. The entire area was scanned with the help of drones by personnel from five police stations.

The police was to search abandoned and closed buildings in the village on Thursday. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said as per the preliminary probe, the girl was thrown into the closed haveli from outside, over a wall. She had an injury mark on her head and a postmortem examination would reveal the exact cause of death. The police have taken some people into custody for questioning.

Reminds of Nov 2012 incident

The murder reminded village residents of a similar incident in which a nine-year-old boy Gurkirat went missing from outside his house in November 2012. His body was found dumped in a secluded building just few metres away from the house. The family members of the victim had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court and sought a CBI probe. The police had claimed that they were close to cracking the case. Nevertheless, the case has remained unsolved so far.