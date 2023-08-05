One held with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 4

The CIA staff of on Friday arrested a person identified as Varinder Singh, a resident of Dhaul Kalan village, falling under the Kamboh police station here and recovered 1 kg of heroin and Rs 70,000 drug money from his possession.

He was handed over contraband by drug peddler Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha Baba, a resident of Friends Colony, who was currently on bail. The police have nominated him in the FIR.

Abhuimayu Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), said Lakhwinder’s arrest would help ascertain the source of the contraband. He said raids were on to nab him.

A case under Sections 21, 25, 29, 21-C, 27-A, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the duo at the Chheharta police station.

The ADCP said the police received a tip-off that the suspect was carrying drug and coming towards the Chheharta side. A naka was laid by the CIA staff on the San Sahib road turn. The police intercepted the car in which Varinder was travelling. During search, the police recovered the contraband from the vehicle.

During preliminary probe, Varinder revealed that he was going to deliver heroin to a person. He did not know his identity. He said only Lakhwinder knew who he was.

The ADCP said Lakhwinder had eight criminal cases, including that of attempt to murder, robbery and cross border heroin and arms smuggling, registered against him.

Varinder and Lakhwinder came in contact through a common friend. Both have the hobby of pigeon rearing (Kabootar Bazi). Later, Lakhwinder lured Varinder into illegal drug trade. Further investigations to establish their backward and forward links were on, the ADCP said.