Over 1.6 lakh MT wheat arrived in district so far: DC

Amritsar, April 25

With an arrival of 56,520 metric tonne (MT) of wheat in the grain markets in the district, the total arrival of the season has reached 1,64,493 MT on Thursday.

The district mandi board officials stated that a total of 62,054 MT of wheat crop was procured today out of which 57,457 MT was purchased by government agencies.

The government agencies have procured a total of 1,39,654 MT while private traders have purchased nearly 13,295 MT during the ongoing season. The mandi board officials stated that 93 per cent of the produce which has arrived in the markets till date has already been procured.

Meanwhile the district administration stated that Amritsar has fared better than all the districts in the state in ensuring lifting of procured stocks within 72 hours of procurement.

Deputy Commissioner Ghansham Thori claimed that as per the figures released by Food and Civil Supplies department, the pace of lifting of wheat here is better than the entire state while nearby Gurdaspur district has been placed on second place.

The DC stated that the district administration would continue to work with the same zeal to ensure that lifting of crop within 72 hours is ensured throughout the procurement season.

#Mandi