Session on cyber security held

Amritsar: Mount Litera Zee School hosted an interactive session by India’s renowned cyber security expert Rakshit Tandon. He is the advisor of Cyber Crime Unit, Punjab state police and has experience of more than a decade in the security domain. He’s also the Director Executive of Council of Information Security. As an expert in cybercrime investigations, he has sensitised more than 4.1 million students on the issue of cyber security across the nation. The session was conducted in three phases where he interacted with the students, parents and staff, separately. In the first session, he interacted with students and parents to apprise them of the legal aspects of accessing the internet like the legal age, ethics and rules of using social media and gaming. The parents and students were advised to handle real and virtual life judiciously. Several case studies were shared with the audience and they were further sensitised towards privacy and security of data. In the next exclusive sessions with Cyber Security Council and educators of the school, he demonstrated live hacking and made them aware about various ways like two-step verification, comment control, using a strong password, etc that they can adopt in order to avoid cyber crimes.

Entrepreneurship Awareness Session

Innovation Mission Punjab, a unique public private partnership initiative with strong government support and Global Group of Institutes collaborated to organise an entrepreneurship awareness session at the Institute. Anchal Sood of Innovation Mission, Punjab, conducted the session and interacted with students as to how to give shape to their innovative ideas and start new enterprises of their own. The aim behind the awareness session was to make the students understand that becoming an entrepreneur is a better and viable career option than seeking jobs and can lead to a robust environment for economic activity. The idea was to bring about a mindset shift in students and encourage them to become job creators rather than the job seekers. The Innovation Mission Punjab invited the students to share their ideas and assured to provide them with mentorship and helping them with establishing new start-ups and arranging financial investors from Government and Non-Government Agencies.

Students’ visit to textiles industries

The department of lifelong learning, Guru Nanak Dev University, organised an industrial visit for the students of Diploma in Fashion and Textile Designing and Diploma in Fashion Designing. As many as 30 students accompanied by the teachers of the department visited three industries. The students saw the demonstration of weaving, digital printing and embroideries at these places. The students and teachers interacted with the staff and management of these organisations to know the intricacies of various aspects of textile printing. In textile printing, they demonstrated to the students from the first and the final stage of entire screen-printing process of both flatbed and rotary printing. Students were also exposed to various weaving techniques carried out by the machines.

Inter-Department Hockey Tourney

An Inter - Department Hockey Tournament of Guru Nanak Dev University began at Guru Hargobind Hockey Stadium under FIT INDIA Programme (Govt of India). Dr Amandeep Singh, Teacher In charge GNDU Campus Sports and Nodal Officer - GNDU FIT INDIA Programme, Govt. of India said 12 teams of various departments are participating in this competition. This competition will conclude on May 5. Today in the first match, Law Department beat the Architecture Department with 3-0 score.

Punjab state yoga championship

Bhavans SL Public School students participated in the Punjab State Open Yoga championship that was held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Mansingh Gate. As many as 38 participants contested in different age categories in the competition. In boys category, Mayank won three gold medals and one silver medal while in girls category, Navneet won one gold, Manayata won a silver and Anshul won a bronze medal. The school got four gold, four silver and two bronze overall and the Bhavans team also won medals. TNS

Students of Bhavans SL Public School who participated in Punjab State Open Yoga Championship. Tribune photo

Mother’s Training Workshop

Tarn Taran: A mother’s training workshop under orientation programme was hosted by the junior wing of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran. Ranjit Bhatia, Principal of the school said the mothers were told how their kids are being taught the formation of the alphabets and mathematical digits at the school. She said at first they are taught to hold the pencil and then different types of lines such as straight line, slanting line etc. The principal appealed mothers to help their kids in learning. Harjit Singh and Gurinder Singh from the managing committee while addressing on the occasion appreciated the efforts of the school staff and said the mothers can co-operate with the teachers in the development of their kids. OC