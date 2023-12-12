Six Hindu College students shine in Women’s Premier League 2024 auction

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 11

In a remarkable achievement, six talented women cricketers from Hindu College secured spots in various teams during the second auction of the Women’s Premier League 2024. The auction witnessed lucrative contracts, with one standout performer, Renuka Thakur, securing an impressive deal worth almost Rs 2 crore.

The trio of Renuka Thakur, Kanika Ahuja and Disha Kasat caught the eye of Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Mannat Kashyap and Tanuja Kanwar earned spots with Gujarat Giants. Amanjot Kaur is set to represent Mumbai Indians in the league.

Three of these cricketers — Mannat Kashyap, Kanika Ahuja, and Disha Kasat — are currently pursuing their Bachelor’s degree from Hindu College. Twenty one-year-old Kanika Ahuja was also part of the gold medal winning Asian Games 2023 cricket team and is a student of BA (Third semester) at Hindu College. A resident of Patiala, Kanika had joined Hindu College to pursue her education in 2020-21.

Mannat is pursuing BA (First semester) and Disha is a student of PGDCA at Hindu College. Amanjot Kaur, Tanuja Kanwar and Renuka Thakur are former students of the college. Renuka Thakur and Tanuja Kanwar passed out of the college in 2018-19, while Amanjot Kaur completed her degree this year.

Ranjit Singh Sandhu, Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Education and Sports, Hindu College, said, “The college has been nurturing and training women cricket talent. Its former and current students are now playing at the international stage.”

Dr Rakesh Joshi, Principal, Hindu College, shared, “This achievement not only highlights the cricketing prowess of young athletes, but also underscores commitment of the college to nurture individuals who excel both academically and in their chosen fields.”